TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:24, 26 July 2024 | GMT +6

    2024 Paris: Inside the Olympic Village (photos)

    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

    Kazinform News Agency offers its readers a collection of photos of the 2024 Olympic village.

    The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games will be held today, at 10:30 pm Astana time.

    As many as 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees will compete in the Games, with the majority of them living in the 54-hectare Olympic Village stretching along three suburbs to the north of Paris: Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen and L'Île-Saint-Denis. 14,500 athletes will be accommodated in 82 buildings.

    The Olympic Village offers a diverse range of facilities and services, including a 3,200-seat dining room, 24/7 gym, a hospital covering the area of 3,500 square meters, and a multifunctional center and a minimarket.

    President of the National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin visited the Olympic Village on Thursday.

    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC
    Olympic Village
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC

     

