Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova, who competes in women’s 48kg, defeated Israeli Shira Rishony at the 2024 Olympic Games Elimination Round of 32, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The competition began at 01:00pm Astana time at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Born July 4, 1997 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Abiba Abuzhakynova is a two-time bronze medalist of the 2022, 2024 World Championships.