TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:23, 18 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reveals uniforms for 2024 Paris

    Paris Olympics
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan has revealed the uniforms its athletes will wear at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The special commission made up of representatives of media, public organizations and athletes was established. The first version is the uniform of our flag bearers Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya. It’s a several-kit uniform complemented with the men’s national headpiece Borik and the bride’s national headpiece Saukele, said Yerbol Myrzabossynov, chairman of the committee for sports and physical culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, during a session of the social and cultural development committee of the Majilis. 

    Olympics
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    15 organizations took part in the competition for the best outfits for the Paris Summer Olympics for Kazakhstani athletes in two stages.

    Olympics
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakhstani athletes parade kit for 2024 Olympics with a tubeteika and a diadem was also presented to the Majilis deputies. There will be also an outfit for medal ceremonies.

    Olympics
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan
    Olympics
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstani athletes are to be provided with a separate Spanish-made uniform for training.

    Olympics
    Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport
