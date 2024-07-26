2024 Paris Olympics: Kazakhstani athletes to join athletes’ parade along Seine River

Kazakhstan’s national team is about to board the boat that will take it along the Seine River during the parade of athletes for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The opening ceremony is minutes away. The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared the video of the national team on their way to the boat.

This is the first opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games set to be held outside a stadium. The boats with athletes will sail past some of the most iconic Parisian monuments, like the Louvre Museum, the Notre-Dame Cathedral and more.