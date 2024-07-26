EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:22, 26 July 2024 | GMT +6

    2024 Paris Olympics: Kazakhstani athletes to join athletes’ parade along Seine River

    2024 Paris Olympics
    Photo credit: Screenshot

    Kazakhstan’s national team is about to board the boat that will take it along the Seine River during the parade of athletes for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The opening ceremony is minutes away. The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared the video of the national team on their way to the boat.

    This is the first opening ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games set to be held outside a stadium. The boats with athletes will sail past some of the most iconic Parisian monuments, like the Louvre Museum, the Notre-Dame Cathedral and more.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport Events
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    x