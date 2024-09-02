2025 declared Year of Vocational Jobs, Kazakh President

Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, declared 2025 the Year of Vocational Jobs, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State stressed the key issue is to provide the economy with a skilled workforce.

As stated there, first of all, it is essential to solve acute shortage of industry experts, for example, constructors and energy, waters sector workers. The point at issue is the training of future jobs experts.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted 23 well-known foreign universities were attracted to Kazakhstan. The President said it is crucial to bolster ties of the best universities with the real economic sector and synchronize innovation policy with the scientific and technological priorities of the country. it will give an impetus to innovations and reveal the potential of applied sciences at the universities.

The Head of State said vocational education reform becomes important from the point of view of economic growth and its investment attractiveness.

The President declared 2025 the Year of Vocational Jobs to reform the country's technical and vocal education system and to promote the idea of hard work and professionalism.