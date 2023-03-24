2025 World Expo in Osaka to feature at least 153 nations, clears target

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government said Friday at least 153 countries and regions plan to participate in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, surpassing its goal of 150, Kyodo reports.

Israel, Sudan, and the Vatican were among the 11 states that newly joined the list of participants, which also include international organizations.

The Osaka Expo will be held on an artificial island in Osaka Bay for six months through Oct. 13, 2025 under the central theme of «Designing Future Society for Our Lives.»

Japan previously held a world expo in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture, where about 120 countries and regions participated, while around 190 countries and regions took part in the most recent expo in Dubai between 2021 and 2022.

The other nations that confirmed their participation in the 2025 event include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Seychelles, Peru, Malawi, Monaco, Moldova, Lithuania and Liberia.