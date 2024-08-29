2026 Winter Olympics: Kazakh national hockey team to play first qualifying match

Today, August 29, Kazakhstan's national hockey team is set to play the first match in the Men’s Final Olympic Ice Hockey Qualification tournament to qualify for the Olympic Games 2026 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The Men’s Final Olympic Ice Hockey Qualification tournament will be held in Bratislava, Slovakia. In the first match, Kazakhstan hockey players will clash against Hungary’s national ice hockey team. The live broadcast of the Kazakhstan vs Hungary match will begin at 4.50 pm Astana time and will be broadcast on the Qazsport TV channel.

Additionally, Group D will feature matches between Kazakhstan and teams from Austria and Slovakia. Kazakhstan will play vs Austria on August 30, and face Slovakia on September 1. Both matches will be broadcast on the Qazsport TV channel.

The group winners will earn their spots for the 2026 Winter Olympics.