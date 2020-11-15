203 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,882 people, including 464 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2,970 patients are staying at hospitals, 5,912 are receiving outpatient treatment. 203 patients are in critical condition, 23 are in extremely severe condition and 24 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 630 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.