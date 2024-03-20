EN
    11:38, 20 March 2024

    2030 FIFA World Cup slogan, visual identity of Morocco-Portugal-Spain bid unveiled

    2030 FIFA World Cup slogan, visual identity of Morocco-Portugal-Spain bid unveiled
    Photo credit: WAM

    The organising committee for the 2030 FIFA World Cup took a significant step forward on Tuesday in Lisbon with the launch of its slogan, 'YallaVamos 2030,' and a new visual identity, WAM reports.

    The event, attended by Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, and Fernando Sanz of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, showcased the bid’s pillars, narrative, official website, video and social media pages.

    The star of the presentation was the "YallaVamos 2030" bid's visual identity. It drew inspiration from naive art, a style that resonates with artists across all three countries and continents. The design itself features bold, colourful arcs in red, yellow, green, and blue. These not only reflect the flags of the bidding nations, but also symbolise the natural beauty these countries share.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
