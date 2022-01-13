206 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 35,710, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients, 3,888 are in-patients and 31,822 are out-patients.

Nationwide, 206 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 62 in critical condition, and 38 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 9,122 cases of and 792 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.