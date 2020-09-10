EN
    08:45, 10 September 2020 | GMT +6

    206 more COVID-19 recoveries registered in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 206 more COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region: 37 in Nur-Sultan city, 9 in Almaty city, 5 in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 24 in Atyrau region, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 29 in Zhambyl region, 35 in West Kazakhstan region, 8 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 6 in Pavlodar region, 3 in North Kazakhstan region, and 32 in Turkestan region, thus taking the total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country to 100,248.


