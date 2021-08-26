208 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 117,566, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 27,244 are treated as in-patients and 90,322 as out-patients.

Nationwide, 1,857 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 516 in critical condition, and 208 on life support.

The country remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, the country has recorded 6,358 fresh daily COVID-19 cases and 9,748 recoveries in the past 24 hours.



