20th anniversary of Astana celebrated in Stockholm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy held a reception on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, the embassy's press service reports.

Representatives of Swedish governmental, business and civic circles, authorities of Stockholm, Kazakh Diaspora and diplomatic corps took part in the solemn event.



Addressing those gathered, Kazakh Ambassador Dastan Yeleukenov highlighted great contribution of Astana in strengthening international peace and security.



Hans Martin Blix, ex-Foreign Minister of Sweden, ex-head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Distinguished Associate Fellow with SIPRI, was awarded there the order 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan under the decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.