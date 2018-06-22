EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 22 June 2018 | GMT +6

    20th anniversary of Astana celebrated in Stockholm

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy held a reception on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Astana in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, the embassy's press service reports.

    Representatives of Swedish governmental, business and civic circles, authorities of Stockholm, Kazakh Diaspora and diplomatic corps took part in the solemn event.

    Addressing those gathered, Kazakh Ambassador Dastan Yeleukenov highlighted great contribution of Astana in strengthening international peace and security.

    Hans Martin Blix, ex-Foreign Minister of Sweden, ex-head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Distinguished Associate Fellow with SIPRI, was awarded there the order 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan under the decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Tags:
    Astana Foreign policy 25 Years of Independence Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!