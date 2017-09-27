20th Century Fox premieres Akan Satayev's Alone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In St. Petersburg, 20th Century Fox presented Akan Satayev's new movie Alone.

На прошлой неделе, на кинорынке в Санкт-Петербурге, одна из крупнейших кинокомпании Мира - "20th Century Fox" презентовала под своим логотипом наш фильм "Она" (на фото: во время презентации Вадим Смирнов, генеральный директор "Двадцатый Век Фокс СНГ" и Эрнар Курмашев, продюсер и директор "Astana Film Fund"). Для нашей команды и думаю, для всей киноиндустрии Казахстана, это большой прорыв вперед, так как впервые казахстанский фильм выходит в широкий прокат под логотипом столь большого дистрибьютора 🎬🎥😎 #20thcenturyfox #онафильм #alonefilm #astanafilmfund #astanabanki #kcg #sataifilm #поддержимКЗкино Публикация от Akan Satayev (@akansatayev) Сен 26 2017 в 6:03 PDT

"Last week, at the St. Petersburg film market, one of the world's largest film studios, "20th Century Fox" presented our film Alone under its logo," Satayev wrote on social media.

"It is a big breakthrough for our team and, I think, for the entire Kazakh film industry, as for the first time ever Kazakhstani movie is being released under the logo of such a large distributor," the filmmaker added.

Akan Satayev is the director of A Road to the Mother, Reketir, Rayony, and Likvidator.



Alone tells the story of a young woman and her child who are the only residents of a big city. But their world changes drastically when they notice signs of another inhabitant living in this strange city.