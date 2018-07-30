20th century's musical masterpieces to hit Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakh instrumentalists, as well as young talented musicians, will perform brilliant compositions by eminent composers of the last century on the stage of Astana Opera House, Kazinform cites the theater's press service.

On 1 August 2018, Through the Pages of the 20th Century Chamber Music concert will take place. On the programme: works by Schoenberg, Shostakovich, and Setekov.

Musicians will present a new reading of the works by the composers of the last century, which have become classics.

The name of Arnold Schoenberg is inseparably connected with the idea of the specific character of the 20th-century musical language, which is fundamentally different from the language of the previous eras. The first work, which attracted great attention to the name of Schoenberg, was the String Sextet Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night), op.4.

For six decades, the Piano Quintet by Dmitri Shostakovich has been remaining not only one of his best works but also an outstanding work of this genre in all musical literature of the twentieth century.

The contemporary composer Khabibulla Setekov's String Quartet, created in the mid-1980s, firmly entered the repertoire of Kazakhstani musicians.

Through the Pages of the 20th Century Chamber Music concert is not just a tour into the past, it is a creative dialogue between established masters - performers and the Kazakhstani students studying abroad.

PERFORMED BY:

Bagdat Abilkhanov (violin)

Kalamkas Zhumabayeva (violin)

Zhanna Semchenkova (violin, Moscow)

Pavel Romanenko (viola, Moscow)

Duman Zhamalkozha (viola, Novosibirsk)

Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello)

Azhar Kadyrova (cello, Moscow)

Dinara Sartai (piano)

PROGRAMME:

Setekov. String Quartet

Schoenberg. String Sextet Verklärte Nacht, op. 4

Shostakovich. Piano Quintet in G Minor, op. 57