20th Extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party to convoke on Nov 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 20th Extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan Party is set to take place no November 25, 2020, Kazinform reports.

First Deputy Chairman of the Party Bauyrzhan Baibek revealed the date of the congress via his Twitter.

Baibek tweeted that First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had signed the decree to convoke the 20th Extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan Party on November 25.