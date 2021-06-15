21,204 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,204 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

6,655 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 14,549 as out-patients.

Of the total number of patients being treated for COVID-19, 458 are in severe condition, 110 in critical condition, and 69 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has added 757 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.