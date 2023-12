NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 22, 2021, 21,314 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 21,314, 6,369 are being treated as in-patients and 14,945 as out-patients.

The number of patients with severe COVID-19 is 287, and that of patients with critical COVID-19 stands at 65. Those connected to ventilators number 35.