21,569 under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,569 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the total, 6,358 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 15,211 as out-patients.

Nationwide, 458 are in severe condition, 91 in critical condition, and 54 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, the country has added 1,119 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.