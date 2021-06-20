EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:40, 20 June 2021 | GMT +6

    21,569 under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 21,569 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the total, 6,358 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 15,211 as out-patients.

    Nationwide, 458 are in severe condition, 91 in critical condition, and 54 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has added 1,119 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!