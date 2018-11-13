21.5mln tonnes of oil extracted at Tengiz deposit in Jan-Sep 18

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM In three quarters of 2018, the volume of crude oil production at Tengiz deposit in Atyrau region made 21.5 million tonnes, Kazinform learnt from the company's press service.

In January-September 2018, the volume of crude oil extracted at Tengiz made 21.5m million tonnes or 171.3 million barrels. The company has sold 1 million tonnes of liquefied gas, 6.9 billion cubic meters of dry gas and 1.8 million tonnes of sulphur, the press service says.

Tengiz oil field was discovered in 1979. It is one of the largest and deepest oil deposits in the world. LLP Tengizchevroil was established April 6, 1993 based on the agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chevron. The partners of TCO are Chevron (50%), JSC NC KazMunayGas (20%), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc. (25%) and LukArco BV (5%).