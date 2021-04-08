EN
    16:52, 08 April 2021 | GMT +6

    21 arrived in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 tests

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 21 nationals of Kazakhstan arrived in the country without COVID-19 tests, the Telegram Channel of the sanitary and epidemiological control reports.

    As of April 7, 28 international flights landed in Kazakhstan carrying 3,551 passengers. 3,530 of them had PCR test results. The rest were taken to the quarantine hospital to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

    21 passengers arrived on April 6 without COVID-19 tests were tested negative.


