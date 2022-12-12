EN
    09:27, 12 December 2022 | GMT +6

    21 carcasses of saiga antelopes found in frozen river in W Kazakhstan

    URALSK. KAZINFORM 21 carcasses of saiga antelopes were found in a frozen river in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    A video shot between the Kokterek and Zhuldyz villages in Kaztal district of the West Kazakhstan region was shared on social media.

    According to the local Okhotzooprom, the animals got stuck in frozen Saryozen River near Karatai hibernating area, and could not get out of.

    One of the animals is a male, seven are females and others are the calves of this year.

    The animals’ carcasses were taken out the river by the employees of Okhotzooprom, Bokei Orda State Nature Reserve, local police and veterinary services.


    Kazakhstan Environment West Kazakhstan region
