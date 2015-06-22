21 civilians injured as blast hits Afghan parliament

KABUL. KAZINFORM - At least 21 civilians including five women and three children were injured as a blast hit outside the parliament compound on Monday, followed by gun shots, local media reported.

"A total of 21 civilians including five women and three children have been injured in the blast and attack against the parliament," Tolo News reported.

The blast happened next to the fortified entry gate of the parliament.

Police have cordoned off the area and denied journalists for access into the site of the blast.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqi in talks with local media confirmed the blast, saying the details would be made public after investigation.

However, an official on condition of anonymity said more than six blasts rocked the area and windowpanes of the buildings and houses around were smashed. The official also put the attack on Taliban militants. However, the armed outfit which often conducts deadly offensives against government interests has yet to claim responsibility, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.