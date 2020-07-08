EN
    08:43, 08 July 2020 | GMT +6

    21 dead, 16 injured after bus plunges into lake in southwest China

    None
    None
    GUIYANG. KAZINFORM - Twenty-one people were killed and 16 others injured after a bus fell into a lake in the city of Anshun in southwest China's Guizhou Province Tuesday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

    At around noontime, the bus crashed through the guardrail and plunged into the Hongshan Lake in the city's Xixiu District.

    As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 37 people aboard the bus had been pulled out of the lake water, according to the Anshun municipal emergency management bureau. Of them, 20, including the bus driver, were found dead, one died after medical treatment failed, and 16 were injured.

    The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The bus has been salvaged ashore and more than 1,100 rescuers are still searching for other passengers, according to the rescue team on the site.

    Investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.


