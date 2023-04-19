EN
    08:20, 19 April 2023 | GMT +6

    21 dead in Beijing hospital fire

    Photo: news.cctv.com
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Twenty-one people have been confirmed dead following a hospital fire in Beijing's Fengtai District on Tuesday, according to the district's fire and rescue department.

    Firefighters received a report of a fire at an inpatient department building of Beijing Changfeng Hospital at 12:57 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 1:33 p.m., with 71 patients evacuated, Xinhua reports.

    By 6 p.m., 21 people had been confirmed dead.

    An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News China
