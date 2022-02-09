21 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 people died of the coronavirus infection and five more of COVID-like pneumonia on 7 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Three deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Four people died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Akmola region documented two COVID-19-related deaths. Shymkent city as well as Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions added 1 COVID-19 related death each.

Nur-Sultan city reported two deaths caused by COVID-like pneumonia. Almaty city as well as Atyrau and Zhambyl regions logged one COVID-like pneumonia related death apiece.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 3,231 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,279,842. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,188,471 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.