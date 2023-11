21 Kazakh boxers to compete in 2022 Asian Elite Championships semi-finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 21 Kazakh boxers have qualified into the 2022 Asian Elite Championships semi-finals in Amman, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Aibek Oralbay defeated Indian sportsman Naveen Kumar in men’s -92kg weight division as per judges’ unanimous decision, having knocked him down three times.

Another Kazakh boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev faced South Korean Kim Do Hyeon in men’s +92kg and won him by a unanimous decision of judges.

As a result, the Kazakh boxers secured 21 medals at the Championships.

12 boxers will fight in men’s quarterfinals: Sanzhar Tashkenbay (48kg), Saken Bibossynov (51kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (54kg), Serik Temirzhanov (57kg), Samatali Toltayev (60kg), Dulat Bekbauov (67kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (71kg), Nurkanat Rayis (75kg), Nurbek Oralbay (80kg), Sagyndyk Togambay (86kg), Aibek Oralbay (92kg), and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+92kg).

Nine female boxers will represent Kazakhstan in the semifinals|: Alua Balkibekova (48kg), Nazym Kyzaibai (50kg), Zhazira Urakbayeva (52kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (54kg), Karina Ibragimova (57kg), Madina Nurshayeva (66kg), Dariga Shakimova (70kg), Gulssaya Yerzhan (81kg), and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg).