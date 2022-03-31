21 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 21 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

5 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 8 in Almaty region,2 in Shymkent, 1 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 0 in Almaty region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 0 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 0 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,135.