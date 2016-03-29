21 people evacuated from burning block of flats in Stepnogorsk

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM More than 20 people were evacuated from a burning block of flats in Stepnogorsk, Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional emergencies authorities.

The fire broke out on March 28 at around 08:10 a.m. in one of apartments of the block of flats located in micro-district No.4 in Stepnogorsk. 21 people including two children were rescued from fire.

Eight firefighters and three units of special vehicles were involved in liquidation of fire.