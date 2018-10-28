EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 28 October 2018 | GMT +6

    21 people injured in road accident in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 21 people were injured when a sprinter bus and a passenger bus collided in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    The accident occurred on Sunday on the 23rd km of Almaty-Bishkek highway.

    The local healthcare department says 21 people applied for medical support. One of them is in an intensive care unit, six were hospitalized and others are under doctors' care.

    According to the police department, those injured were the passengers of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. All of them were taken to a hospital.

    An investigation was launched.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!