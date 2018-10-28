21 people injured in road accident in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 21 people were injured when a sprinter bus and a passenger bus collided in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

The accident occurred on Sunday on the 23rd km of Almaty-Bishkek highway.



The local healthcare department says 21 people applied for medical support. One of them is in an intensive care unit, six were hospitalized and others are under doctors' care.



According to the police department, those injured were the passengers of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. All of them were taken to a hospital.



An investigation was launched.



