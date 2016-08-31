21 radical group members detained in western Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has informed about suppression of three radical groups' activities in the territory of the West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions from August 12 to 30.

As a result, the Committee disrupted the radicals’ plans to assault the law-enforcement employees and commit terrorism attacks in public places.

Firearms, their ammunition, an improvised explosive device, knives, printed and audio materials of extremist nature as well as attributes of international terrorist organizations were found during the search operations.

Besides, the NSC employees found special paper, computers, multiplying equipment, counterfeit cash produced by the members of one of the groups for financing their activity.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched as per Article 174 (Propagation of terrorism or public appeals to religions clashes), Article 256 (Establishment and management of a terrorist organization and participation in its activity), Article 257 (Manufacture, storage, movement or sale of counterfeit money or securities), Article 287 (Illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or bearing weapons, their ammunition, explosive substances and explosive devices), Article 288 (Illegal manufacture of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the NSC, 10 people have been arrested in West Kazakhstan region and 11 in Aktobe region.