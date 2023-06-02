21 schools to be built in Mangistau rgn by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Mangistau region is to built 21 schools with a total of 22,000 places before 2025, governor of the region Nurlan Nogayev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nogayev, within the ‘Comfortable school’ project, 21 schools for 22,000 places are set to be constructed for 2023-25, including eight in Aktau, three in Zhanaozen, two in Beineu district, two in Mangistau region, and six in Munailinsk district.

Construction of 13 schools for 12,900 places is planned in 2024 and eight schools for 9,100 places in 2025, he added.