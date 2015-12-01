EN
    13:37, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    21 students hurt after pepper spray discharge at Almaty school

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Twenty one students from an Almaty region's elementary school #7 were injured after pepper spray discharge Monday afternoon.

    According to doctors, 18 students were hospitalized in the Children's Clinical Hospital #1. Two more teenagers were sent to the emergency hospital. One victim refused hospitalization on the spot. The students complained of headache, nausea, vomiting, and chest pain. They suffered average severity of poisoning. Recall that the incident happened the day before in Alatau rural area, Medeu district. According to the regional Internal Affairs Department, a 15-year-old male student, believed to discharge the pepper spray, was identified. The investigation is underway.

    Almaty region Almaty Incidents Ministry of Internal Affairs Accidents Education and Science Society
