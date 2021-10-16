EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:04, 16 October 2021 | GMT +6

    210 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    None
    None
    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 13 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region. 3 COVID-19 patients are on life support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 210 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy stands at 8.9%. 13 COVID-19 patients are staying at the intensive care units with bed occupancy of 14.4%.

    Three people died of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past day.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get anti-COVID vaccine. Mass vaccination of eligible citizens started in April 2021 countrywide.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!