    11:37, 17 March 2021 | GMT +6

    211 arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 211 nationals of Kazakhstan arrived from abroad without COVID-19 tests, Kazinform reports.

    27 international flights carrying 3,460 passengers landed in Kazakhstan on March 16. 3,429 of them had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken upon arrival to undergo PCR tests to the quarantine centres, the statement of the sanitary and epidemiological control department reads.

    All 150 arrived in Kazakhstan on March 15 without PCR tests were tested negative for coronavirus.


