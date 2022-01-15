EN
    11:40, 15 January 2022

    211 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 55,837, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 5,516 are treated as in-patients and 50,321 as out-patients.

    211 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 86 in critical condition, and 47 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country has logged 12,381 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,289 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


