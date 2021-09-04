213 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 96,156 patients are treated for COVID-19 at healthcare facilities across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, of 96,156 people treated for COVID-19, 21,070 patients are staying at hospitals, while 75,086 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,519 patients are in critical condition, 439 are in extremely severe condition and 213are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 4,830 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 808,431 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 710,025 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.