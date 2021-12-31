213 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 16,610, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,264 are treated as in-patients and 14,346 as out-patients.

213 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 71 in critical condition, and 44 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 480 cases of and 576 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.