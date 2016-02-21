EN
    11:16, 21 February 2016 | GMT +6

    213 voting stations to function in Astana March 20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 213 voting stations will function in Astana on 20 March, the day of Elections to the Majilis of the Parliament and local legislative structures - maslikhats.

    In Almaty district there will be 97 voting stations, in Saryarka district – 77 and in Yessil district – 39. 65 more voting stations will be opened in the buildings of the Kazakh embassies abroad, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Mayor’s Office.

    Astana Elections Parliamentary elections 2016
