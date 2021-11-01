215 thou people given 2nd COVID-19 vaccine component in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 98 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region as the mass vaccination campaign proceeds, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of people given the first component of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 240,171 in Atyrau region. Both components have been received by 215,772 Atyrau region residents, the press service of the health office said.

Over the past day, the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 98 locals in Atyrau region.

It bears to remind that vaccination against COVID-19 started in Kazakhstan in early February 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination of all eligible Kazakhstanis kicked off on April 2 countrywide.