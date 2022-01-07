EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:18, 07 January 2022 | GMT +6

    216 military injured, 2 killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Guard military and law-enforcement bodies were attracted to anti-riot security operations nationwide, the National Guard’s press service reports.

    216 military were injured amid the unrest in some regional centres, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. All of them were taken to hospitals with various injuries. Five of them are in the intensive care units. Unfortunately, two were killed, it said in a statement.

    As of today the National Guard military were sent to keep order in the cities of Aktau, Atyrau, Uralsk, Aktobe, Zhanaozen, Pavlodar, Ust Kamenogorsk, Semey, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Petropavlovsk, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan.

    As a result of mass riots, 50 units of military equipment were damaged. 8 of them are beyond repair.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Security 2022 state of emergency Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!