216 military injured, 2 killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Guard military and law-enforcement bodies were attracted to anti-riot security operations nationwide, the National Guard’s press service reports.

216 military were injured amid the unrest in some regional centres, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. All of them were taken to hospitals with various injuries. Five of them are in the intensive care units. Unfortunately, two were killed, it said in a statement.

As of today the National Guard military were sent to keep order in the cities of Aktau, Atyrau, Uralsk, Aktobe, Zhanaozen, Pavlodar, Ust Kamenogorsk, Semey, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Petropavlovsk, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan.

As a result of mass riots, 50 units of military equipment were damaged. 8 of them are beyond repair.