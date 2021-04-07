217,070 administered the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told how many people have got the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

Vaccination against coronavirus infection is underway. Since April 1 the list of those subject to vaccination has expanded. 217,070 people were administered the first dose, 79,541 the second dose of the vaccine as of today. 40% of them are health workers, 17% are teachers, 7.7% are law enforcement staff.

It is planned to vaccine 24.2% or 2 mln people in April this year.