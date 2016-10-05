21st century belongs to Asian continent: Iranian President

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - President Hassan Rouhani said here on Wednesday that the 21st century belongs to Asian continent, IRNA reports.

Talking to reporters, President Rouhani made the remarks before his departure to Hanoi, Vietnam, early Wednesday on a two-day official visit.

From Vietnam, President Rouhani will go to Malaysia and then embark on a visit to Thailand.

He added Iran attaches great importance to expansion of cooperation with its Asian neighboring countries in cultural, scientific, economic and technology arenas.

Commenting on his upcoming visit to Thailand, President Rouhani said he is slated to attend the 2nd Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) summit in this Asian country.

Noting that the ACD comprises 34-member countries, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran joined this body in 2004.

While in Thailand, President Rouhani added, he would hold several separate meetings with Thai officials on expansion of mutual cooperation.

Commenting on his visit to Vietnam, he said Tehran and Hanoi enjoy amicable relations.

President Rouhani underscored that Iran is seeking to expand its relations with Vietnam in all arenas, export of technical and engineering services in particular.

Touching upon Tehran- Kuala Lumpur long-standing relations, he added Iran is keen on fostering all-out ties with Malaysia in cultural, economical, scientific and technology arenas.

Several high-ranking Iranian officials including Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mahmoud Hojjati, Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Mohammad Nahavandian and Governor of Iran's Central Bank Valiollah Seif are accompanying president Rouhani in his three-nation tour of Asian countries.



Source: IRNA