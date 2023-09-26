21st edition of Arab Media Forum to begin in Dubai on Tuesday

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum is set to begin in Dubai on Tuesday, 26th September at the Madinat Jumeirah, WAM reports.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the two-day event will bring together over 3,000 distinguished attendees including influential media personalities, ministers and heads of leading local, Arab and international media organisations, as well as thought leaders, intellectuals and writers.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, will attend the opening of AMF 2023 and the 22nd edition of the Arab Media Award.

Under the theme ‘The Future of Arab Media’, the event is designed to explore the multi-faceted factors shaping the future of media in the region, with a focus on two key themes, the impact of artificial intelligence on the media and the broader creative landscape and the influence of film and drama as sources of soft power.

The inaugural ‘Youth Media Forum’, held ahead of the Arab Media Forum on Day Zero, concluded on Monday (today). The one-day event featured more than 200 media students who actively engaged in enriching panel discussions led by a diverse group of experts. The event, which highlighted inspiring experiences, had a strong focus on equipping the next generation of media professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to flourish in a rapidly changing media environment.

This 2023 Arab Media Forum will see over 75 sessions featuring 130 speakers and the participation of 160 media organisations. The Forum will explore cutting-edge media trends, share inspiring success stories and discuss a new vision for charting a bright future for the Arab world’s media.