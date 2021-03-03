22,000 Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today 22,000 Kazakhstan nationals have already got COVID-19 vaccine,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat told a briefing.

Chair of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Aizhan Yesmagambetova said that 458 teachers were vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

The Vice Minister also pointed out a package of measures taken which let achieve good results in fighting COVID-19. Thus, additional infectious beds were rolled out, infectious diseases hospitals were equipped with medical equipment, webinars were held on pressing COVID-19 prophylaxis, diagnostics and treatment issues, the clinical protocol and medical recommendations for coronavirus treatment and diagnostics were developed. Mobile brigades as well as call centers and advisory teams were set up.

She stressed that measures taken gave positive results and helped decrease coronavirus death rate fourfold.