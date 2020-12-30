EN
    10:10, 30 December 2020 | GMT +6

    22,070 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,070 people, including 9,920 with positive and 12,150 with negative COVID-19 test results, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of 22,070 COVID-19 patients, 5,072 are being treated as in-patients and 16,998 as out-patients.

    Those also include 257 severe patients, 45 critical patients, and 41 patients on life support.


