22,070 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,070 people, including 9,920 with positive and 12,150 with negative COVID-19 test results, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of 22,070 COVID-19 patients, 5,072 are being treated as in-patients and 16,998 as out-patients.

Those also include 257 severe patients, 45 critical patients, and 41 patients on life support.