    13:19, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    22.4% of Nur-Sultan citizens develop immune to coronavirus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mere 22.4% of the citizens have developed immunity to the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan city, Sarkhat Beisenova, chief medical officer of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    15.8% of those with immunity to the coronavirus infection in the city developed it through vaccination and 6.6% after contracting the virus.

    According to the city’s chief medical officer, the vaccination pace has been revved up in the city with 5,000-8,000 people receiving vaccines each day on average.

    She went on to say that there was a 31% decrease in COVID-19 cases in May compared to the previous month. She also said that there was a 10% decline in infections than in May. The COVID-19 incidence rate stood at 991.8 and 875.3 in May and June, respectively.



