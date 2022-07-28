EN
    09:45, 28 July 2022 | GMT +6

    22,748 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,748 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-19 pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of July 28, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram, Kazinform reports.

    Of them, 192 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

    1,371 patients are in hospitals and 21,377 are at home care.

    25 patients are in serious condition, 14 are critically ill and 7 more are on life support.


