22,791 treated for COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,791 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 6, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

5,212 patients are staying at hospitals, 17,579 are receiving outpatient treatment.

299 patients are in critical condition, 45 are in extremely severe condition and 44 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 742 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 159,044.