22,833 patients under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,833 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

4,980 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 17,853 as out-patients. There are 266 severe patients, 54 critical patients, and 45 patients on ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 714 cases of and 351 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day. The country has also reported 7 daily COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.